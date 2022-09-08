Will Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump' Get A Sequel? Here's What The Actor Said

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks recently dropped a hint about the sequel of his 1994 blockbuster film Forrest Gump. The movie was a huge hit at the box office, earning over USD 678.2 million globally during its theatrical run, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of 1994, after The Lion King. The film was also remade in Hindi, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead in 2022.

Tom Hanks talks about the sequel of Forrest Gump

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Tom Hanks recently revealed that there were indeed talks about another Forrest Gump, but the 'smart' thing that he did was to not sign any contractual obligation to force a sequel.

He stated, "I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never...we said, 'Guys, come on.' A smart thing I did is I've never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel. I've always said, 'Guys, if there's a reason to do it, let's do it. But you guys can't force me.'"

As per Variety, despite the movie's popularity and Oscar victory, Tom and the filmmaker Robert Zemeckis never seriously considered making a sequel. Due to a lack of a solid idea to justify his return to many memorable roles, which Tom seeks, his career has not been rife with sequels.

When it comes to Forrest Gump, the film was recently made in Hindi and the remake was titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Its box office performance has been underwhelming and the Aamir Khan-starrer has not been well received by the public. Laal Singh Chaddha was directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Image: AP