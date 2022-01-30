Willem Dafoe Debuts As Host For Saturday Night Live, Quips About Portraying 'Joker'

Willem Dafoe, who recently reprised his Green Goblin role in Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared on SNL aka Saturday Night Live as the host for the very first time. The Boondock Saints actor delivered a hilarious monologue during his debut as the SNL host. He left the audience amazed as he discussed his acting methods. Dafoe was joined by musical guest, singer Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show. The Oscar-nominated actor, along with other guests, added an element of humour and entertainment to the episode.

Willem Dafoe jokes about working in the film Joker

The actor began his monologue on a hilarious note by giving a background on his acting journey. He said that he commenced his journey in New York where he rented an apartment and interestingly, its bathtub was in the kitchen. The actor further went on to talk about not being a fine performer like Nicholas Cage and Al Pacino and jokingly said,

"Some people tell me that my acting is over the top, but to me, one man’s over-the-top is another man’s engaged performance."

Willem further explains, how everyone suggests the actor portray the role of Joker as he has an expressive face. Speaking on the same, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor stated:

"I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘You know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker. Always nice to hear that you’ve got the vibe of a sociopath."

More about the show Saturday Night Live

SNL is a show that gives opportunities to actors, comedians and artists together on a platform to put up hilarious comedy performances. Airing for almost four decades, Saturday Night Live has received a number of awards, including 86 Primetime Emmy Awards, four Writers Guild of America Awards, and two Peabody Awards. In 2000, it was enlisted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. It was ranked tenth in TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time list, and in 2007 it was listed as one of Time's 100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME.

Image: Instagarm@nbcsnl