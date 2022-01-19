Willem Dafoe Set To Make His Saturday Night Live Debut With Katy Perry As Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe is all set to make his debut on the show Saturday Night Live alongside side singer Katy Perry. The actor was recently seen reprising his role of Green Goblin in the superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, the episode will mark Katy Perry's fourth appearance as the musical guest on SNL.

Willem Dafoe to host SNL

As per Variety, Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the January 29 episode with Katy Perry as the musical guest. Dafoe was most recently seen in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home where he laid the role of Green Goblin/ Norman Osborne and also stars in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The episode will mark musical guest Katy Perry's fourth appearance on SNL.

Meanwhile, a recent episode of Saturday Night Live cancelled the live audience and send most of the staff home due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant. Hours before the December 18 episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and the team took to their Twitter and shared a statement that read, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew." The episode was hosted by Paul Rudd. and musical guest Charlier XCX also cancelled her performance due to the limited cast policy.

More about Saturday Night Live

Airing for almost four decades, Saturday Night Live has received a number of awards, including 86 Primetime Emmy Awards, four Writers Guild of America Awards, and two Peabody Awards. In 2000, it was enlisted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. It was ranked tenth in TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time list, and in 2007 it was listed as one of Time's 100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME.

As of 2018, the show had received 252 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the most received by any television program. The live aspect of the show has resulted in several controversies and acts of censorship, with mistakes and intentional acts of sabotage by performers as well as guests.

(Image: Instagram/@katyperry/AP)