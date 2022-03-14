William Hurt, Academy Award-winning Actor For Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Passes Away At 71

Hollywood veteran actor William Hurt, who was known as the industry's one of the foremost leading men in the 1980s, passed away on March 13, 2022. Hurt was an Academy Award-winning actor who was not only known for his acting skills but also for his iconic charisma and subtlety. He was 71.

As per a report by Deadline, Hurt's death was confirmed by his son, Will, who revealed his father died of natural causes at home. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes." As per Hollywood Reporter, Hurt breathed his last at his home in Portland, Oregon. Back in 2018, Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

William Hurt's early career

William Hurt began his acting career by being a stage actor. In 1980, he landed on his first movie role and played a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States. He also received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year. Since then, he went on to play several memorable roles in Body Heat, The Big Chill, and Gorky Park.

Hurt often collaborated with top-tier directors. In his first five films, Hurt worked with Ken Russell, Peter Yates, Michael Apted, Lawrence Kasdan, and Hector Babenco. He did two more projects with Kasdan and went on to work with James L. Brooks, Woody Allen, Wim Wenders, Wayne Wang, Nora Ephron, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Joe Russo and many more celebrated filmmakers.

Oscar-Winning Actor's recent works

While these films date back to the 1980s and 90s, William Hurt is known to the younger generation of movie buffs as General Thaddeus Ross, from The Incredible Hulk. The actor later reprised his role in a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain America: Civil War. He was also in Avengers; Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Hurt's Academy award nominations

Throughout his life, Hurt was felicitated with several awards. He also has three consecutive Academy Awards nominations in his name for Kiss Of The Spider (1985), Children Of A Lesser God (1986), and Broadcast News (1987). He won the award for Kiss Of The Spider.

Image: Twitter/@Marvel