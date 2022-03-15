William Hurt No More: Marlee Matlin Who Accused Marvel Actor Of Abuse, Mourns His Death

William Hurt was among the notable American actors who recently passed away at the age of 71. While the entire Hollywood industry mourned the loss of such a talented actor, even the American actor, and author, Marlee Matlin expressed her grief on losing the actor. Maitlin had allegedly abused the late actor in her autobiography titled I'll Scream Later and claimed that he abused her sexually.

As per a report by Deadline, Hurt's death was confirmed by his son, Will, who revealed his father died of natural causes at home. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes." As per Hollywood Reporter, Hurt breathed his last at his home in Portland, Oregon. Back in 2018, Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

Marlee Matlin reacts to Willaim Hurt's demise

According to Entertainment Tonight, as Marlee Matlin attended the Critics Choice Awards 2022, the actor talked about his late co-star from the 1986 film, Children of a Lesser God and mentioned that they have lost a really great actor. She even recalled the time they worked together on the film and revealed how it will be something that she will remember fondly. Adding to it, she stated that Hurt taught her a great deal as an actor and added that he was one-of-a-kind.

She said, "You’re the first person to ask me about him. We’ve lost a really great actor and working with him on set in ‘Children of a Lesser God’ will always be something I remember very fondly. He taught me a great deal as an actor and he was one-of-a-kind.”

For those who are unaware, Marlee Matlin allegedly abused William Hurt of abuse in the autobiography by revealing how he ripped off his clothes and raped him. She even claimed that he allegedly berated her after her Oscar win by asking her why does she think she deserved it. It read- "threw me on the bed, started ripping off his clothes and mine." She then mentioned that Hurt told her, “What makes you think you deserve it? There are hundreds of actors who have worked for years for the recognition you just got handed to you. Think about that.”

In response to Matlin's claims, Hurt issued a statement stating that they both apologised and did a great deal to heal their lives and wished her and her family nothing but good. The statement mentioned, “My own recollection is that we both apologized and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we both have grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.”

