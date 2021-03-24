William Shatner Admits He Hasn't Seen A Single Episode Of Star Trek; Calls It 'painful'

Boston Legal star William Shatner has revealed that he hasn't watched a single episode of the media franchise that catapulted him to stardom, namely Star Trek. Shatner, 90, said that all the episodes of the series go down as 'painful" in his dictionary. While elaborating on the same, Shatner revealed that what is painful about the series is the fact that he does not like the way he looks or what he does as the character of Captain James T. Kirk in the films or the series, People Magazine reported. Shatner also revealed that the only piece of Star Trek content that he has seen to date is the fifth of the 9-film-long franchise, mainly because he directed the feature. Scroll below to see what did William Shatner look like as James T Kirk in Star Trek.

A look at William Shatner in Star Trek:

What is William Shatner up to right now?

William Shatner is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Senior Moment. The film, which has been helmed by Giorgio Serafini, also stars Jean Smart, Katrina Bowden, Esai Morales, Valarie Pettiford and Ruta Lee, amongst others. The film also stars Christopher Lloyd, the veteran actor who is known for the eponymous Back To The Future film series. Further details regarding Senior Moment, which tells the story of a retired NASA Pilot who attempts at navigating through love and life again, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 26th in select regions.

About William Shatner

William Shatner's age is 90 years. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for close to seven decades now, has played a myriad of characters ever since his debut. The actor recently celebrated his birthday on 22nd March.