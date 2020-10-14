William Shatner Opens Up About Late Estranged Friend Leonard Nimoy From 'Star Trek' Fame

Captain Kirk and Mr Spock were played by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy respectively in the 1960s original Star Trek series which ran for 79 episodes over the course of three years. While television programming was finding its way to become what it is today, the Star Trek series ended up being monumental for its science-fiction elements which were not previously explored previously on TV. William and Leonard were the best of friends which the entertainment industry was aware of, however, their friendship turned sour and remained the same until Leonard Nimoy's passing. Now, almost five years after his passing, William Shatner has provided the fans with some understanding of the matter via Twitter. Check out his tweet below:

Also read: '21 Grams' Cast Includes Big Names Like Sean Penn, Naomi Watts And More; See List

William Shatner opens up about Leonard Nimoy

I don’t begrudge any of his contributions to the show but I kept quiet for too long. He claims I had all kinds of control. When Leonard wanted a phone in his dressing room: he was told no & if he complained they’d cast another actor. That’s the reality of the way things were.

Also read: Max Ehrich Hangs Out With 'American Idol' fame Sonika Vaid Weeks After Split With Demi

While there have been many speculations as to why William and Leonard had a fallout of their friendship, the former has been vocal about not knowing the reason behind it in many public appearances. Leonard passed away in 2015 and the fallout between the two took place around 2011. Shatner, in 2011, had released a documentary feature titled The Captains which featured a number of Star Trek actors like Kate Mulgrew and Avery Brooks. Shatner had then revealed that he wished to have Leonard in the documentary too, but he simply refused to do so.

However, William's cameraman ended up shooting Leonard without his permission while appearing in a convention and put the footage in the documentary without his knowledge. This was the last stand between the two actors who collaborated over the decades. Shatner had also revealed in his book that the two old-time friends did not reconcile even when Leonard was on his death bed. But, William did send Leonard a letter, writing that he wished to reconcile, which he did not receive a reply to.

Also read: Star Trek Discovery includes non-binary & transgender characters for 1st time

Also read: Adil Hussain shares teaser of 'Star Trek: Discovery', plays a prominent character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.