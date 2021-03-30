William Shatner Reveals That He Has Never Watched His Famous 'Star Trek' Franchise

William Shatner is known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series. The actor has also written a series of books about his experiences playing the famous character of Captain Kirk, being a part of Star Trek, and life after the Star Trek series. Shatner has also co-written several novels set in the Star Trek universe, and a series of science fiction novels called TekWar, which was later adapted for television. In an interview with People magazine, the actor opened up on whether he watched his famous series Star Trek.

William Shatner reveals whether he watched his famous series Star Trek

William Shatner became a cultural icon for his role of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise. In the interview, the veteran actor revealed he had never actually seen his hit franchise Star Trek because it was 'too painful' to watch himself on the screen and what he was doing. The 90-year-old actor further told that the only Star Trek movie he had watched was Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. The actor said that he watched that movie only because he had directed it.

William Shatner has had a long career of over 60 plus years and has received various accolades for his performances. The veteran actor also has an accomplished career in the music industry with 8 solo albums under his record. After his stint on Star Trek, Shatner got a lead role in a TV series as the titular police officer T. J. Hooker, which ran from 1982 to 1986. From 2004 until 2008, he played the role of attorney Denny Crane both in the final season of the legal drama The Practice and in its spinoff series Boston Legal, the role later went on to earn Shatner two Emmy Awards.

He was recently seen in the 2021 comedy-drama Senior Moment. Shatner played the role of Victor Martin, a retired Air Force pilot and lifelong bachelor. The movie also featured Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd in lead roles. Some of William Shatner's movies include Miss Congeniality, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Creators: The Past, Kingdom of the Spiders, Land of No Return and Devil's Revenge.

Source: William Shatner's Instagram