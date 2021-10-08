William Shatner Says He's 'terrified' Of Going To Outer Space Ahead Of Blue Origin Flight

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk is all set to rocket off into outer space in the next Blue Origin rocket ship from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to do so. Ahead of his space trip, the Star Wars actor said that he was terrified of going into space.

William Shatner says he 'terrified' of going to space

As per People, the veteran actor spoke to audiences at the New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday night and talked about his upcoming trip to the orbit, aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight that will take off on October 12. Shatner opened up about the idea of him going into space was conceived by his friend and Better Late Than Never producer, Jason Ehrlich for planting the idea in his head.

He said, "So [Jason] came to me about a year and a half ago and he said, you know, they're starting to send these rockets up with people into space. Wouldn't it be something if Captain Kirk went up there? And I said, 'Jason, for God's sakes, man, nobody cares about Captain Kirk going up into space. You know, it was 55 years ago, by God, man!. So he continued to sell me on the idea and bless his soul. Blue Origin is the idea."

Answering one of the audience's questions about how he really feels about going into space, the 90-year-old said, "I'm terrified, I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified going to space. You know, I'm not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold."

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced on Monday that William Shatner will blast off to space from West Texas on October 12. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew. Shatner will be joining crew members Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Earth observation company Planet Labs and Glen de Vries vice-chairperson for life sciences and healthcare at French software company Dassault Systèmes and co-founder of Medidata. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometres).

Image: AP