William Shatner Schools 'Star Trek' Co-star George Takei For Mocking His Space Voyage

George Takei, who played the role of Hikaru Sulu to William Shatner's Captain James Kirk in the iconic TV series and films Star Trek, added fuel to the decade long feud. Takei criticized Shatner's space journey flight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. With the voyage, Shatner became the oldest person to reach space. Takei disses his Star Trek co-star and called him a guinea pig and unfit after his space travel. William Shatner responded to George Takei's diss and that he was just doing it to gain fame.

William Shatner's responds to George Takei's diss

George Takei in an interview with Page Six dissed William Shatner's space voyage and said, "He’s boldly going where other people have gone before. He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens." He added, "So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit."

Shatner clapped back at Takei and tweeted that the only time Takei get's fame is when he talks bad about him. Shatner wrote, "Don’t hate George. The only time he gets press is when he talks bad about me. He claims 50+ years ago I took away a camera angle that denied him 30 more seconds of prime time TV. I’m giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to see."

Don’t hate George. The only time he gets press is when he talks bad about me. He claims 50+ years ago I took away a camera angle that denied him 30 more seconds of prime time TV. 🤷🏼‍♂️ I’m giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to see!🤣 Bill the 🐷 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Mission NS18 was the company’s second launch with a crew. Shatner joined crew members Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Earth observation company Planet Labs and Glen de Vries vice-chairperson for life sciences and healthcare at French software company Dassault Systèmes and co-founder of Medidata. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometres). At the age of 90, Shatner became the oldest person to venture into outer space.

As per AP, the exhilarated Shatner after his space journey told Bezos, "What you have given me is the most profound experience. I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it."

(Image: AP)