Willie Garson Dies At 57, 'Dune' India Release Date | Hollywood Recap For September 22

Willie Garson Passes Away At 57: Celebs Pay Tribute To The 'Sex And The City' Star

Hollywood is shocked and saddened after the untimely demise of the Sex And The City star Willie Garson. The 57-year-old was known for essaying pivotal roles in the HBO series Sex and The City as well as White Collar. Many celebrities like co-stars of the actor like Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, among others paid heartfelt tribute on their respective social media handles.

Warner Bros. Reveals THIS Release Date Of 'Dune' For The Indian Audience

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to release its much-anticipated film Dune in India on October 22. The Jason Momoa and Zendaya-starrer film is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Kylie Jenner Announces New Venture 'Kylie Baby'; Poses With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner recently made a huge announcement about her upcoming venture named Kylie Baby and expressed her excitement to share the news with her fans. Kylie Jenner also added a glimpse of herself with her daughter, Stormi, with whom she posed while promoting her products. Many celebrity artists as well as the fans congratulated her and stated how happy they were for her.

Nicole Kidman Reveals Keith Urban's Uber-romantic Proposal; Confesses 'I Was A Goner'

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is reaping the joys of her blissful marriage with Australian singer Keith Urban, who she can be seen swooning over time and again. Kidman recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she dropped some details on the exact moment she knew Keith was her man.

Triple H Shares Health Update Post His Cardiac Event: Confirms He Is Recovering

WEE COO, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, recently updated his fans about his health. While sharing his update, Triple H highlighted how he was moved with the support and outreach of several people. He also gave a special shoutout to Shawn Michaels and the WWE NXT crew. The former professional wrestler underwent heart surgery a few weeks ago after experiencing a cardiac arrest. Triple H recently took to his Twitter handle to share his health update with his fans. The wrestler revealed he is recovering from his surgery.

