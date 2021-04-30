Willow Smith, Bella Throne And Other Celebrities Who Revealed They Are Polyamorous

Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about her polyamorous lifestyles. In light of the same, she also revealed how her mother and her grandmother had been living polyamorous lifestyles and somehow it has been passed on to her as well, which gives her a sense of freedom. She also explained the polyamorous meaning of having multiple intimate partners at the same time. Although the practice of polyamorous is considered 'non-traditional' by some, here are some celebs like Willow Smith, who opened about such a lifestyle in the past.

Celebs who are polyamorous like Willow Smith

Bella Throne

Back in 2018, Bella Throne confirmed that she was in a relationship with Mod Sun as well as YouTuber Tana Mongeau. She told Los Angeles Times that she was attracted to polyamorous relationships and if it worked, she would end up having fun with two of her partners over the weekend. Bella Throne is most popular for her role as Margaux Darling in Dirty Sexy Money and Ruthy Spivey in the series My Own Worst Enemy.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of actor Will Smith has also admitted that she has been in polyamorous relationships. In a 2013 interview, Jada revealed her relationships with people apart from Will and also shared that her husband has approved of it. Jada Smith is an American actress, screenwriter, producer, talk show host as well as a singer and songwriter.

Jake Paul

During an interview in September 2019 with Entertainment Tonight, YouTuber Jake Paul confirmed being in an open relationship with Tana Mongeau. He confirmed that they have been open about their relationships since the beginning and also hinted Noah Cyrus was being involved with them.

Nico Tortorella

Nico Tortorella has been in a relationship with Bethany Meyers for 14 years and has labelled their relationship as ‘queer polyamorous. After being in marriage for years, they decided to sit down and talk about it for once in which they reached a mutual decision to be open to other people, in terms of relationships.

Kaitlynn Carter

Kaitlynn Carter is known for her show The Hills: New Beginning. During the Season 1 finale of the show, Kaitlynn opened up about her relationship with Brody Jenner. She said that although her husband has been in a polyamorous relationship, he has never slept with another woman without her being involved.

(Image Source: Willow Smith, Bella Throne/Instagram)