Willy Wonka To Be Played By A Woman In 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' Prequel?

Roald Dahl's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory brings back childhood memories for almost every 90s kid who has either read the book or watched late American actor Gene Wilder play the role of the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka in the classic 1971 film. With the acquisition of Dahl's estate in 2016, popular production house Warner Bros. is now reportedly gearing up for a prequel to the iconic 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

The plot of the film will be set at a time before the construction of the alluring chocolate factory which had the fancy of every child in town. Another twist in the old tale is that a female will be portraying the role of the nasty narcissist factory owner Willy Wonka. Film analysts have anticipated a lot of backlash for the major changes but have been positive about adding a new perspective to the classic story.

However, according to reports, the makers want to cast a female to step into the shoes of the chocolatier Willy Wonka. With a female lead, the popular classic story will be looked at from an entirely different and fresh angle. Paul King, who directed the live-action comedy film Paddington will reportedly direct the film.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

The story of the original film revolves around Charlie, a young boy from an impoverished family, and four other kids who win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by an imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas.

In the 1971 film, See No Evil, Hear No Evil fame comedy actor Gene Wilder essayed the role of Willy Wonka onscreen while in the 2005 Tim Burton directorial, Pirates of The Carribean actor Johnny Depp played the notorious chocolate factory owner. The proposed new film will reportedly be an original story and as different from the previous films based on Dahl's classic. No details about the cast or filming schedule of the film have been announced yet.

