'Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey' Official Poster Out; Makers Tease Spine-chilling Tale

Fans are beaming with curiosity to get updates on Winnie the Pooh: Blood And Honey, the upcoming horror movie that has turned the beloved Pooh Bear and Piglet into dreadful villains. Makers have now dropped its official poster, which showcases the Pooh wielding a blood-soaked mallet, while Piglet can be seen standing over a dead body with a knife in hand. The poster also teases the spine-chilling narrative, mentioning 'this ain't no bedtime story.'

The film's director Rhys Waterfield previously revealed that Pooh and Piglet would be the 'main villains' of the film, who'll go on a rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. in a conversation with Variety, the filmmaker said, "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult.'"

Further detailing their characters, Waterfield added, "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral ... So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

In another appearance on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast, the filmmaker mentioned that they planned to 'go even more crazy' and extreme to ramp up things. "I've got lots of twisted and dark thoughts on what I want to put Pooh and Piglet through and what scenarios I want to put them in," the director stated.

Craig David Dowsett will be seen as Winnie the Pooh, while Nikolei Leon will take on the role of Christopher Robin. Apart from the duo, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey stars Chris Cordell as Piglet, Natasha Tosini, Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Jase Rivers, Simon Ellis, May Kelly and more. The film's release date hasn't been finalised yet.

