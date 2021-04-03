'Witcher 2' BTS Shows Henry Cavill Posing With The Clapperboard As He Wraps Shooting

Henry Cavill recently wrapped the shooting schedule for the second instalment of his fantasy series, Witcher 2. On April 2, the makers took to the official Twitter handle of the series and shared Witcher 2 BTS, wherein the lead star Henry is seen holding the clapboard. Sharing the BTS moments on social media, the makers also announced their shooting wrap. However, Witcher 2 release date has not yet been revealed.

Witcher 2 BTS

In this Witcher 2 BTS, Henry Cavill as Geralt is seen dressed in his character. Here, the actor posed with the clapboard in the middle of a snowy forest. As revealed in the caption, netizens will soon see Geralt of Rivia back on Netflix for the second season. The makers also urged, "The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent". Take a peek into Witcher 2 BTS post on Twitter.

Netizens' reactions

Fans and followers of the show went gaga over the Witcher 2 wrap news. One of the users tweeted, "Can’t wait to see it then", while another added, "Anybody know when its supposed to come out? Or do we have to wait a whole year". A Twitter comment read as "I thought I was gonna hate this show cause games never make for good shows but shit was actually dope af". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Can’t wait to see the sorceresses godblessðŸ¦‰ pic.twitter.com/mdbcuvoD5Q — AmyðŸ‘¹ðŸ§Ÿ‍â™€ï¸ || Crying over The Witcher (@Tissaiadeyeet) April 2, 2021

trailer - hand it over pic.twitter.com/8BJrCfoSZA — Neo (@NeoChillie) April 2, 2021

More about The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series currently streaming on Netflix. The Polish-American series is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The series is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's book by the same name. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in the lead role, the series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent. The first season of The Witcher had eight episodes. It was released in December 2019. Before the release of the first season, Netflix had announced a second eight-episode season to be released in 2021.