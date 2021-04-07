Without Remorse Final Trailer Out! See Michael B Jordan In Amazon's Tom Clancy Adaptation

Without Remorse cast has Michael B. Jordan in the lead role as John Kelly. Directed by Stefano Sollima, it is an action thriller film based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. The first look and trailer were praised by the viewers. Now, the last trailer is dropped by the makers.

'Without Remorse' Final trailer out

Amazon has shared the intense Without Remorse final trailer with Michael B. Jordan out for blood. It starts with John Kelly as a prisoner in a cell beating up several special force officers and termed as “most dangerous and effective” person in the field. He is then called to help the government against a common enemy, the people who killed his wife. Out on revenge, Kelly joins the team, but things do not go as they planned. The video has explosives, guns, and hand-to-hand combat sequences. The movie will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021. Check out Without Remorse final trailer below.

Official Tom Clancy's Without Remorse plot

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. READ | Michael B. Jordan starrer Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' gets release date on Prime Video

Without Remorse cast includes Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce. The project is banked by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society with Paramount Pictures, Skydance, and New Republic Pictures. The movie is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Michae B. Jordan. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Alana Mayo, Denis L. Stewart, and Gregory Lessans.

