'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Fame David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Expecting Their 3rd Child

Actor David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill are all set to welcome their third child. The Wizards of Waverly Place star announced the news via social media with a picture of his children flaunting their 'big brother' and 'big sister' T-shirts. The announcement came on the occasion of his son's first birthday, with David noting that it comes as a present for their youngest one.

He also penned a gratitude note, reflecting upon the couple's earlier losses as her wife Maria suffered her 5th miscarriage earlier this year. He lauded his wife for her doing what needed to be done, noting that they're hopefully clear of the miscarriage danger.

David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill expecting their third child

Taking to his Instagram handle, David shared a glimpse of his son James Henrie's birthday celebration, where the toddler and his elder sister Pia can be seen in adorable t-shirts, as the couple happily poses with them. "Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother", he wrote. Take a look.

He further shared a video of the family having fun at the deck of a beach property, stating that the couple is extremely excited about the newest addition. Penning a gratitude note for his wife, David wrote, "As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my wife has been the past couple years. Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning...However, God had other plans...Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James."

He continued, "Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger."

He further embedded a link of an organisation helping people who are struggling with miscarriage. He said that the process can be "traumatizing in ways you may not even be aware". He added, "Pls reach out for help. And always knows [sic] your little angels above you are smiling down upon you."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DAVIDHENRIE)