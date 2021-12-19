'Wolverine' Reboot: Director Matthew Vaughn Reveals His Pick To Replace Hugh Jackman

Ace filmmaker Matthew Vaughn who is known for directing films like X-Men: First Class and other Kingsman movies, recently shed light on picking up a particular character to be on an X-Men team. Recently while speaking with ComicBook.com and a group of other journalists for the upcoming The King's Man, the director was asked to name a character he would pick to cast in the reboot series.

With the X-Men now part of the MCU, fan castings, including Wolverine, have been popping up all over the internet, another voice has been added to the chorus – X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn. He offered his top three choices to replace the Reminiscence star. With Hugh Jackman retiring from playing Logan, casting a new Wolverine has been on the priority list of the makers after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Matthew Vaughn shares his ideal pick for the Wolverine reboot

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the director told all that, “Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young (Wolverine), then reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well. I think Hugh knocked it out of the park but I think out of (all of the X-Men) that's the character that weirdly, I don't know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine." Further, he told shared his ideal choice with all and revealed that “I would say Tom Hardy would have...been awesome," Vaughn added. "I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices could do it really well." Well, the director’s choice of casting in the reboot series is sure to hap[pen soon in the near future as fans eagerly wait for it.

Having worked with Taron Egerton on the Kingsman franchise, Vaughn could confidently claim his physicality and work ethic. Though Jackman will always be Wolverine to multiple generations, however unlike Jackman, Egerton has the right stature and look to nail the intriguing character.