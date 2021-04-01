Woman Arrested For Trespassing Drake's Toronto Mansion; Here's More

Canadian rapper Drake has become the latest addition to the list of celebrities whose houses have been trespassed into. The news has recently emerged that the singer's property has been intruded into by a woman. This incident has reportedly taken place in the rapper’s mansion in Toronto, according to Global News. The police authorities of the area have arrested the woman for the deed and she was also said to have been armed during the act.

Woman arrested for trespassing in Drake’s Toronto mansion

The intrusion reportedly occurred on Tuesday, when a woman trespassed into Drake’s mansion in Toronto, Bridle Path, which is located in the area of Bayview and Lawrence avenues. According to the police authorities, the incident had taken place around evening, and the disturbance caused during the intrusion resulted in the calling of police officials to the location, which took place at 4:52 p.m. to be exact. Eventually, the police arrested the woman for the crime but did not divulge much information about the arrest nor the reason behind the crime.

Another vital detail that has been revealed about this matter is that the woman was also carrying a knife while she was in the mansion, according to pagesix.com. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this intrusion. Police authorities also revealed that she did not gain any formal entry and had no communication with the owner of the mansion as well. It has also not been confirmed yet whether Drake himself or anybody else was present in the mansion when the intrusion took place and the rapper is yet to make a statement about this issue. More details on this matter are awaited.

While Drake has made it big as an artist in the United States, he originally hails from Canada. A number of his songs have received popularity among the audiences and he has also collaborated with several other artists. Having performed at various concerts during the course of his career, Drake is being regarded as one of the top rappers in the business at the moment. Some of his most popular songs include Hotline Bling, Money In The Grave, Fed Up, Right Above It and many others.