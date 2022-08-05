Woman Finds Uncanny Resemblance Between Her Daughter And Woody Harrelson; Actor Reacts

It is very common to see doppelgangers of several celebrities on the internet. Every now and then, pictures of celebs' look-alike surface on the internet. However, Hollywood star Woody Harrelson's doppelganger is surely the cutest among all. Recently, a Twitter user named Danielle Grier Mulvenna shared a picture of her nine-month-old daughter Cora as she found an uncanny resemblance between her daughter and Woody Harrelson.

Taking to her Twitter handle, to share a picture of her daughter and Woody Harrelson, both opening their mouth and giving away cheerful smiles. Sharing the two photos, the Twitter user wrote, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon." The post has received a lot of love on the internet so far and has got over 400,000 likes and 22,000 tweets. The post also reached the Venom: Let There be Carnage star, who wrote a poem for her little look-alike.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

She also shared another picture of her daughter to thank for the love she had received. She wrote, "Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon". "It's just that when she does...she really really does," she added.

Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon, it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx pic.twitter.com/0CuEQrIgSy — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Woody Harrelson reacts to his little doppelganger

Woody Harrelson took to his official Instagram and shared a screenshot of Danielle Grier Mulvenna's tweet. He also penned an adorable note for his cute doppelganger Cora. He called her "adorable" and mentioned how he was flattered to be compared to her/ He also complimented the little girl for her smile and wished to have hair like her. He wrote, "Ode to Cora- You're an adorable child Flattered to be compared You have a wonderful smile I just wish I had your hair." Danielle Grier Mulvenna reacted to the Instagram post and penned, "You've made our day. can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx." The actor's fans were also thrilled to see the post and read the actor's short poem. A fan wrote, "The ode to Cora had me," while another penned, "This is wholesome !!!" Take a look at his post here.

Image: Twitter/@DanielleKGrier