Woman Spends $1400 To Attend Taylor Swift Eras Tour, Received Rude Shock

Ever since the Eras Tour of Taylor Swift began, every other day there is some update. The singer not only makes news through her music, she sometimes hits headlines due to bizarre reasons as well. And here is one of them.

3 things you need to know

Taylor Swift’s Era tour started on March 17, 2023.

The last show of the tour will happen on November 23, 2024, in Toronto.

This tour is spread across five continents with 146 shows.

Woman gets tricked into shelling out $1,400 for Taylor Swift



As per NBC, a woman named Stefanie Klein was trying to buy tickets for Swift’s California leg of the tour. She purchased the ticket worth $1,400 through StubHub, a concert ticket selling and reselling platform. But the recipient of the payment didn’t have the tickets.

In these cases, the aggrieved person can approach This Fan Protect Guarantee by StubHub, which protects buyers from fraud sellers. They not only refund the ticket price, but the platform also gives an additional amount of 200% depending upon the amount a person has spent. But Stefanie Klein’s purchase was not protected and thus customer care couldn’t help her.



In a statement to the international publication, she said, “I was given reason after reason, excuse after excuse after excuse. There’s nothing else I could get from customer service. I couldn’t keep calling. It was actually giving me high blood pressure, I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t spend my precious time arguing and arguing over and over again.”



Her harrowing experience finally ended when she got a refund of $4,300 the next day. She utilised the amount to purchase another set of tickets for her daughter. Talking about the refund, Stefanie stated that finally, she felt that her nightmare was over and that she felt the need to relay her story to raise awareness about such scams.