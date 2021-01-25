'Wonder Woman 1984' Aims To Inspire Kids To Save The World, Says Director Patty Jenkins

After a long wait, Wonder Woman 1984 released in the theatres at the end of 2020. Even though fans were excited about the movie, it wasn’t successful in gathering great reviews. Recently, the director of Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins revealed that making the movie “light-hearted” was a conscious decision. Patty Jenkins expected the movie would inspire the younger generation to “save the world”. Read further ahead to know more about what Patty Jenkins has to say regarding the recently released, WW84.

Wonder Woman 1984 expected to inspire children to 'save the world'

In a recent interview with Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins recently explained that she wanted to make the movie in a way that the serious subject of the movie becomes more palatable to the “young audience”. She said that the makers of Wonder Woman 1984 wanted to show something more serious than they did in the first movie, that is the crisis that the entire world is facing. The critically acclaimed director revealed that it is very important to inspire the children of today’s generation in order to “save the world” and what better way than doing it through superhero movies, she claimed.

Patty Jenkins said that as Wonder Woman 1984 was a more “serious subject”, she wanted it to be a more “visually enjoyable ride”. The filmmaker mentioned that she completely loved the idea of basing the entire story in the 1980s. She thought that this would be countering the seriousness of their message with something that is “fun and delightful”.

About Wonder Woman 1984 cast and Wonder Woman 1984 plot

Wonder Woman 1984 cast Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine who returned as Steve Trevor. The Wonder Woman 1984 plot revolves around Princess Diana who can be seen fighting against a huge and very powerful business and a “friend-turned-enemy”. Princess Diana/ Wonder Woman was also seen reuniting with her long-lost love Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman 1984 marks the DCEU debut of Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal who are seen portraying the characters of Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Wonder Woman 1984 has reportedly grossed over $130 million at the global box office.

