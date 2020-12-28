'Wonder Woman 1984' Plot Holes: Here Are Some Of The Gaping Holes In The Film's Story Line

Wonder Woman 1984 has left a huge mark in the DC superhero universe ever since it was released on December 25, in selected theatres worldwide. The film follows the journey of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the modern world of the year 1984. The misfit Amazonian has found a place for herself and adjusted to the antics of man’s world.

Diana is leading a solitary life as it has been over 60 years at this point since her friend and lover Steve Trevor passed away. As Diana navigates the new world, she takes on a new job with a museum as an archaeologist. As the film progresses, fans spotted some potholes which created inconsistencies in the film’s storyline. Here are Wonder Woman 1984 plot holes.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot holes

Diana participating in Amazon Olympics

After watching the movie, many users on Reddit pointed out that there were many plot holes in the new film. A user named ‘CuriousOrion’ stated that, in WW 2017, Diana’s mother, Hippolyta didn’t want Diana training to be a warrior, but in WW 1984, she’s clearly allowing Diana to participate in Olympic competition with Amazon warriors much older than her.

However, the user mentioned that the reason for this could be, that competing in a series of non-violent games isn't the same thing as being trained to fight.

Granting of the wishes

Curious Orion on Reddit also pointed out that, in the earlier part of the movie, audiences saw that when Maxwell became the Dreamstone itself, he was granting wishes by holding people’s hands. But in the latter part of the film, people were getting wishes without touching Maxwell. Also, it was never established how many wishes you get. Barbra got 2, Diana got 1. The Redditor stated that the explanation of this could be that one typically gets one wish but because Lord became the stone, he had the ability to grant more.

Was Barbara really as strong as Diana?

Another Reddit user, “Slasher Dark Pendulum,” shared that Barbra wished to be as strong as Diana, but in their final battle, it became clear that she wasn’t as strong. Diana had given up her wish to have Steve around and her strength had returned.

Hence, even as an apex predator, Barbara was defeated by not being able to take the electrical currents underwater, but Diana could. The reason for this could be that in the Wonder Woman universe, Strength may or may not be equal to durability. Moreover, Diana states earlier in the movie, “Only a God can kill another God". Barbara is not a God, she's a human.

Wonder Woman 1984 review

Wonder Woman 1984 got disappointing ratings on IMDb. The film has only scored 5.8 out of 10 stars in the IMDb ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 73 per cent in Audience Score. Here's what fans on Twitter thought about the film.

My husband insisted I tweet that #WonderWoman's Steve Trevor would not have been amazed by the subway or escalators because they were already invented before he died.

