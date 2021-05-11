'Wonder Woman 1984' To Premiere On Amazon Prime This May In Major Indian Languages

Wonder Woman 1984, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime for fans who didn't get the chance to watch the film in theatres. The Gal Gadot starrer will be available for all fans on Amazon Prime from May 15, 2021. In addition, the film will be available in English as well as other Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Check out the announcement below.

More about the Wonder Woman Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman and the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film has been directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

Chris Pine and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the previous film as Steve Trevor and Queen Hippolyta, respectively. The film also stars Pedro Pascal as Maxwell "Max Lord" Lorenzano, one of the main antagonists of the film. Kristen Wiig plays the character of Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah, who is one of the main rivals of Wonder Woman from the comics.

The film is set in 1984 during the Cold War and follows Diana Prince who lives a quiet and low-key life working in a museum, but also performing heroic acts as Wonder Woman. When the love of her life, Steve Trevor, suddenly comes back to life due to her own interaction with a "Dreamstone", Diana must find a way to make things right. However, things only get difficult as Max Lord will do anything to get the stone. The film also explores the origin story of Cheetah.

Upcoming Wonder Woman sequels

Wonder Woman 1984 had a theatrical release last year in December 2020. Even though the recent film received mixed reviews, two more follow-ups are already in development. Director Patty Jenkins along with Gal Gadot is all set to return for both follow-up productions.

The first will be a sequel to the latest Wonder Woman movie, which will also have a theatrical release with Jenkins at the helm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins confirmed that the next film will take place in the modern-day. According to another report by THR, the second follow-up will be a spin-off film focusing on the Amazons of Themyscira. Jenkins also confirmed that she will not be directing the film, but will serve as a producer.

Image - Wonder Woman film Instagram

