'Wonder Woman 1984' Packs A Punch With Telugu Trailer, Fans Say 'it's Time For DC'

The DC Fandome evidently turned out to be a dream come true for many fans who were eagerly waiting for Warner Bros. Productions to showcase what they had in store for them. The 24-hour virtual event brought along a number of new details and surprises for fans including trailers for much-anticipated films like Snyder's Justice League, Reeves' The Batman and finally Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. Now, as the final trailer for Gal Gadot's second outing as the iconic DC character Wonder Woman is out, Indian fans were furthermore given a surprise when Warner Bros. India dropped the same trailer dubbed in Telugu to cater to Indian audiences. Check out the trailer below:

Wonder Woman 1984 Telugu trailer

Besides releasing the trailer in Telugu, makers of Wonder Woman 1984 have also shared the trailers in more regional Indian like Hindi and Tamil along with the original English audio. Though the film's release date has been changed several times from December 2019 to June 2020 to now, October 2020, there are still speculations whether the film will get a clear worldwide release in the wake of COVID-19. The Telugu watching audience has enjoyed the newly dubbed trailer, as suggested by the comment section of the trailer. Fans are pouring out love on Wonder Woman 1984's trailer. Check out their reaction below:

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine in pivotal roles. The film is yet again helmed by Patty Jenkins who also helmed the first Wonder Woman film. Jenkins has co-written the film along with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Hans Zimmer, a staple for DC and Warner Bros. films has composed the music for the second Wonder Woman films. Whereas, Jenkins and Gal Gadot have also produced the film alongside Charles Roven, Deborah, and Zack Snyder along with Stephe Jones.

In its entirety, Wonder Woman 1984 is a co-production of Atlas Entertainment, The Stone Quarry, Mad Ghost Productions, and DC Films. Gal Gadot had recently given an interview to Screenrant where she had revealed that though the second film is not even out yet, she and director Patty Jenkins have a certain roadmap for the third instalment in the series.

