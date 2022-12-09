'Wonder Woman 3' Axed Under Fresh Gunn-Safran DC Vision, Which Films Have Been Affected?

There is still no clarity as to what new co-CEOs and co-chairmen of the freshly formed DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran have in mind for the future of the extended superhero universe in DC as many upcoming projects including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 appear to be scrapped in an attempt to reshape the media company’s strategy for the next decade.

The Patty Jenkins-led superhero film series Wonder Woman has reportedly been axed. The news surfaced just a day after Israeli actress Gadot took to twitter saying, “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” Other projects in jeopardy are the sequel to Man of Steel and Black Adam while the Aquaman series after its sequel is also on the scrap list.

In an exclusive, the The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported that the Gunn-Safran duo were in the the final stages of prepping their multi-year plan ahead of a pivotal presentation next week to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The duo have reportedly been flying back and forth from Aspen in Colorado where they have been secretly planning, to Los Angeles. Much of their plans have still not been released and their vision for DC is still in its planning phase as more clarity may be provided in the coming days.

With many historic and legendary characters under its belt including Superman, Batman and the Joker, dedicated fans are bound to be concerned about these characters’ future and which actors will possibly be playing them. The much loved Superman portrayal by Henry Cavill was announced to be back after the character’s cameo in the recently released Black Adam film, but doubts have surfaced again. It does look like the individual DC segments of Batman and the Joker led by Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips respectively may not be affected by the new strategy.

Which DC film projects have the possibility of being affected and which are safe?

THR reported that Jenkins recently submitted her treatment for the third Wonder Woman film, co-written with Geoff Johns and that Gunn and Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, broke the news to the filmmaker, telling her the project, as it stood, did not fit in with their new plans. It is therefore unclear how Gadot will feature in the future ensemble films in the universe. It is unknown if Gadot knew about the decision when she tweeted announcing, “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

The much-awaited film Flash scheduled for a June 16, 2023 release has also not been locked yet and is being highly discussed amongst producers at Warner Bros, reports suggest. A sequel to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film is also highly unlikely at the moment, especially after the film comparatively tanked worldwide at the box office and failed to hit its target profits. The Aquaman film series is also due to halt, after its sequel’s release on December 25, 2023.

There is also a possibility that Gunn and Safran may be looking to recast the original DC cast bringing an end to the atmosphere filmmaker Zack Snyder created for Justice League. The main characters, especially Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn have been positively accepted by fans of the DC universe. Although, it has been reported that a few of these actors may play pivotal roles in the upcoming plans.

A reason for relief for DC fans is that it looks like the Gunn-Safran vision is not likely going to touch Robert Pattison’s portrayal of The Batman helmed by the universe of Director Matt Reeves. Reeves is also overseeing the launch of two Batman TV series that will spin out of the movie and a spin-off movie on The Penguin character. The sequel for the Academy award-winning film Joker by Todd Phillips will also move ahead as Warner Bros Pictures announced its release on October 4, 2024. It must be noted that these films fall outside the storyline and ambit of the currently established DC extended universe.