'Wonder Woman' Actor Gal Gadot Reveals The Gender Of Her Third Child With Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano are parents to two girls. A few weeks ago, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child soon. During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Gal Gadot ecstatically revealed the gender of their third child. Read ahead to know more.

Gal Gadot reveals the gender of her third child

On April 22, Gal Gadot appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually and said, "It's baby girl No. 3. Yes, we're sticking to what we know.” Speaking further, she said that she will make sure to implement a sleep schedule for her third child. The actor added that with Alma, their first child, they completely messed up the whole sleep routine. Later, when her second daughter, Maya was born they decided that they would no longer spoil it. Maya, who is 4 now, could sleep through the night since she was five months old but Alma, still at 9, sneaks into their bed.

She continued saying that they are going to stick to sleep training her and make sure that she loves and enjoys sleep. Revealing what's been hardest so far, she said, “I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

During the interview, Gadot also admitted that she gets more emotional during pregnancy. She said, "Hormones are underestimated.” She could start crying watching commercials, a random thought that crossed her mind, or a good song. “I'm a crier right now. And usually, I'm so not like that! That's why it's so shocking,” she said.

Gal Gadot's pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano got married in 2008 and announced their third pregnancy on March 1, 2021. Taking to Instagram, Gal shared a selfie in which she was seen relaxing with her two daughters in frame and husband Yaron's hands adorably placed on her tummy. The family flashed smiles towards the camera and in her caption, she wrote, “Here we go again.” Take a look at her post below.

