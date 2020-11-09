Wonder Woman And Kamala Harris Have A Surprising Connection & Celebrate Powerful Women

Kamala Harris made history in the US Presidential elections this year. Not only is she the first woman to serve as the Vice President of the USA, but is also the first woman of colour to assume the Vice President’s office in the USA. Recently, she gave an inspiring speech and talked about women empowerment. However, netizens have been talking about a connection that Wonder Woman and Kamala Harris share.

Wonder Woman and Kamala Harris' history and connection with US Elections 2020

On November 7th, Kamala Harris gave her first inspirational speech as the nation’s first woman Vice President-Elect. In her victory speech, she was heard giving the country’s historical narrative about the women in the USA. Here is what she said, “All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: One hundred years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard. Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision — to see what can be unburdened by what has been — I stand on their shoulders”.

Lynda Carter celebrates women in power

Lynda Carter, who has played the famous character of Wonder Woman on television pointed out something rather interesting. The actor stated on her social media handle that November 7th marks the day the hit TV series Wonder Woman first appeared on television. For years, the show has inspired numerous young girls and women to become independent and believe in themselves. The actor took to her social media handle and drew a connection and stated that she is honoured to be a part of the legacy of Wonder Woman.

She further stated that she is thrilled she got to share the date with another historical event that was created by a woman. Here is what the tweet read, “On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honoured to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day”. In the clip shared by the actor, one can hear the dialogue, "the colours (of the costume) were chosen to show your allegiance to freedom and democracy".

Lynda Carter twitter

On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honored to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day! 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/4QOOjhlbFD — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 8, 2020

Image credits: Kamala Harris and Lynda Carter Instagram

