'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Urges Hollywood Studios To Stick To Theatre Releases

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was recently present at the theatre owners' confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas where she made an appeal to Hollywood studios regarding post-pandemic movie releases. Patty has urged the studios to "commit" to theatrical release once they emerge from the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was also seen talking about Warner Bros' "Heartbreaking" decision regarding Wonder Woman 1984's release in theatres and on HBO Max last December.

Patty Jenkins on Studios committing to theatrical releases

Speaking at the event, the director said, "I don’t know why we are talking about taking (exclusive theatrical windows) away. One studio should plant a flag and make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and the filmmakers will go there." She further added that Warner Bros' decision was "heartbreaking" for them, but was “the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices".

Wonder Woman 1984 grossed $166 million worldwide amid the pandemic, while the 2017 Wonder Woman earned a whopping $821 million. She mentioned the 'dark time' of the film's release and called it 'painful'. "It was a very, very difficult choice. It was such a dark time... I was happy to give it to the public,” Jenkins said, adding, “I don't think it plays the same on streaming. I did practical effects and shot it in Imax. It was painful,” she said. She also mentioned the '"detrimental" effect of the releasing platform on the audience's movie experience.

The Monster director also mentioned her fondness of making movies for the big screen. "I'm not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever. … I make movies for the big screen experience,” she mentioned along with suggesting that talent should also be included in those decisions.

More about the Wonder Woman director

The 50-year-old American film director, producer, and screenwriter directed her first-ever feature in 2003 with Monster. Apart from the Wonder Woman movies, she has also worked on the pilot episode of The Killing, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. She also won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directing in Dramatic Series for the same.

She has also helmed movies like Rogue Squadron, Cleopatra, as well as some episodes in Television series like Arrested Development, Entourage, The Killing, Five, Betrayal, Exposed and I Am The Night.

(IMAGE- AP)