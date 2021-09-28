Wonder Woman Gets Inducted Into The Iconic Comic-Con Character Hall Of Fame

Wonder Woman is all set to join the ranks of Batman and Pac-Man as she has been inducted into the Comic-Con Character Hall of Fame. The good news comes as Wonder Woman clocks 80 years after it came into being in 1941. To celebrate the 80 years of Wonder Woman and her induction into the prestigious Hall of Fame, Comic-Con Museum's YouTube channel will host an induction ceremony on October 21 and honour the character and its creators.

Comic-Con Hall of Fame inducts Wonder Woman

The Comic-Con Character Hall of Fame induction began two years ago in 2019 with the first inductee being Batman. Later, in 2020, Pac-Man was also inducted into the Hall of Fame, followed by Wonder Woman. However, without Superman, the DC trinity remains incomplete for the time being. The induction of Wonder Woman into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame is indeed a much-deserved one as the character has been an iconic superhero for decades. Created by Dr. William Moulton Marston and H. G. Peter, Wonder Woman clocks 80 years in 2021 and has been one of DC's major superheroes since 1941. The official date for the 80th anniversary of the character is October 21, 2021, which is also celebrated as Wonder Woman Day by DC.

October 21 will also mark Wonder Woman's induction date into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame. The celebration will take place on Comic-Con Museum's YouTube channel and be available for fans and followers to enjoy. Wonder Woman got her own title in 1942 after she led stories in Sensation Comics and grew famous amongst fans. It was after this that she got her own title and continued to form a loyal fanbase. She also played a role in World War II in which she fought Axis forces as Wonder Woman and also served in the armed forces as her alter ego, Diana Prince.

Wonder Woman has also stepped into the shoes of several professions in her 80-year history. Fans have seen her as an archaeologist, author, nurse, pirate, detective, waitress, boutique owner, anthropologist and many more. From comics to film and television, Wonder Woman has done it all. She has also appeared in animated titles in amusement parks and video games and continues to wow her fans.

Image: Instagram/@wonderwoman