Wonder Woman: Here's All You Need To Know About Zack Snyder's Version Of The DC Superhero

Gal Gadot starrer WonderWoman 1984 premiered on December 25, 2020, after much anticipation. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics and went on to gross $142.5 million worldwide and also became the most-watched straight-to-streaming title of 2020. Although Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman received praises for her work, it has recently been revealed that Zack Snyder had a different story for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Read WonderWoman 1984 trivia before Patty Jenkins took over.

WonderWoman 1984 trivia

American filmmaker Zack Snyder has been a part of several comic book and superhero films. He was the primary creative force behind DCEU in its early years. He was tasked to not only introduce a new Superman in Henry Cavill through Man of Steel but was also responsible for setting the groundwork for the whole franchise of Justice League. The list included other members of DC’s premier superhero team before they got their own movie. With the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he introduced the world to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1854 - This amazing image shot by Stephen Berkman of an else-world, war weary Diana, who had chased Aries across the battlefields of the world and had yet to meet Steve, who would help her restore her faith in mankind and love itself. pic.twitter.com/eofkAMg9as — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) January 5, 2021

A few days back, Zack Snyder shared a picture of Wonder Woman in the year 1854. The image had Gal Gadot as a female superhero holding three heads in one hand and a spear in the other one. In the caption, Zack mentioned that it is an else-world, war-weary picture of Dian Prince. He stated she chased Ares across the battlefields of the world and was yet to meet Steve, who helped her restore her faith in mankind and love itself. However, this version of Zack Snyder did not make it to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In Zack Snyder’s versions of Wonder Woman, a war veteran Diana had been in multiple conflicts as a part of her pursuit of Ares. She saw non-stop violence that humans committed against one another.

She eventually learnt that the only way to survive and accomplish her personal mission was to be brutal in her actions. This also explains the picture Zack Snyder shared in which Wonder Woman is casually seen carrying human heads. Although Zack Snyder’s version of Wonder Woman was brutal, he did have plans to bring her closer to her original version seen in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman films. He also did not reveal at what point would Wonder Woman meet Steve, but crediting a man for helping her regain humanity was surely a divisive creative choice, according to the makers.

