Woody Allen Reveals Reason Behind His Decision To Retire After 50th Film Coup De Chance

Woody Allen’s Coup de Chance premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. The French-language movie was created when the director was completely forced out of the American market following news coverage of Dylan Farrow's allegations of sexual abuse against him. After making the 50th film of his career, Allen is currently considering his retirement plans at the age of 87.

Coup de Chance features Lou de Laâge and Niels Schneider in lead roles.

The film will be released in French theatres on September 27.

Why does Woody Allen want to retire?

In a conversation with Variety, Allen expanded on his reasons for retiring. The filmmaker said while he enjoys the process of creating films, raising money for making the movie is something he doesn’t look forward to at the age of 87.

He said, “I was thinking this is my 50th film and I have to decide if I want to make more films. There are two things that I thought about. One is, that it’s always such a pain in the neck to raise money for a movie. And do I want to go through it? Making the movie is one thing, but raising the money for it, you know, is tedious and not glamorous.”

(Woody Allen to retire after his 50th film Coup de Chance | Image: AP)

Allen also added he doesn’t like where the movies are going these days as they are available on streaming sites just a few weeks after their release, which is something the filmmaker is not fond of. However, he went on to add that if someone comes up to him offering money to make a film, it will greatly influence his decision to make one.

Woody Allen accused of sexual abuse by adoptive daughter

The Oscar-winning director has recently been in the news due to the allegations made by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a kid. Farrow first made the accusations in 1992, and Allen has since refuted them. As an adult, she made her accusations in an open letter that was posted on The New York Times website in 2014, as well as in an opinion piece for The Los Angeles Times in 2016 and in an interview with CBS in 2018.