Woody Allen's Stepdaughter Dylan Opens Up On People Defending Stepdad In Molestation Case

Dylan Farrow is an American film director-actor and Woody Allen's adoptive daughter. The actor accused her stepfather of molesting her when she was just seven years old. Dylan recently spoke to Elle and struggled to understand why people unfamiliar with the circumstances chose to defend the Midnight in Paris filmmaker. Read on to know more about what she said.

Woody Allen's daughter Dylan speaks against him

The actor-director Dylan Farrow talked about her stepdad Woody Allen and failing to understand why people supported him. She said that it is literally something that happened to her and who are those people to say, 'No, it didn't'. Farrow further stated that she was there and those people supporting Allen weren't. Explaining further, she said that it is crazy that for some people, the idea that she was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse. To those who suggest Allen was perhaps an overly affectionate father, and nothing more, Farrow said 'let him watch your kid'. Dylan Farrow also shared what it meant to have her brother Ronan Farrow, who she described as one of the most important people in her life, publicly support her. She added that she got salty at Ronan because she thought do people really need a white man to say the exact same thing for them to listen.

About her relations with stepfather Woody Allen, Dylan stated that she doesn't feel like she has a father. For the unversed, Woody Allen left Mia Farrow for her then 21-year-old daughter Soon-Yi Previn. The two had an affair while he was with Mia and later married, welcoming two kids of their own. Dylan went on to say that there are no support groups for people whose sisters marry their fathers.

She doesn't know if he is her brother-in-law or if Soon-Yi Previn is her stepmom and it's okay if she jokes about it. Allen faced child molestation allegations by Dylan in the year 2017 and denied it repeatedly. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

