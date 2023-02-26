Woody Harrelson Calls COVID Vaccine 'cartel's Drug' In Controversial SNL Monologue

Actor Woody Harrelson hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The True Detective star’s opening monologue had direct references to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination protocols. Harrelson’s monologue has polarised the Internet and he has been trending on Twitter.

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage actor took to the SNL stage for the fifth time in his career. He referred to the “craziest script” he’d ever read in his career. He seemed to refer to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mandatory vaccination in his "script".



“So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

Harrelson said that he "threw the script away", adding that he already does drugs voluntarily. His joke was a reference to the coronavirus vaccine. Many netizens shared their negative reactions to Harrelson's SNL monologue on social media. While one fan questioned whether it was planned, another pointed out that his monologue served as a criticism to the big pharma.

Check out Harrelson’s controversial SNL monologue below.

Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

Woody Harrelson has stirred up controversies before

Woody Harrelson has previously stirred up controversies too while talking about the pandemic. The Zombieland star had said that wearing masks was "absurd". He also said that his inner cleanliness had kept him safe from the coronavirus breakout. He also posted about 5G networks being responsible for spreading COVID on Instagram, though later deleted the post.

