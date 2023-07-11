Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson To Headline Thriller Movie 'Lips Like Sugar'

Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson have extensive experience as actors in the American film industry. Harrelson was last seen in the HBO show White House Plumbers alongside The Leftovers creator Justin Theroux. Wilson, on the other hand, is set to see the release of his MCU series Loki Season 2. Now, the two unlikely actors are set to appear in a thriller flick together.

2 things you need to know:

The film is based on 1984 Olympic Games in L.A.

It is set against the backdrop of punk and skating.

Lips Like Sugar shows 80s punk and skating subcultures

As per PTI, Harrelson and Wilson are playing key roles in Lips Like Sugar. The film comes from director Brantley Gutierrez, while it has been written by the Warrior writer Anthony Tambakis. Moreover, the film will focus on the events unfolding at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 1984.

(Woody Harrelson in True Detective | Image: Twitter)

The key feature of the film will be its focus on the formation of punk. It’s a subculture that took shape in the 80s and was characterised by defiance and mistrust of authority.

What will be the story of Lips Like Sugar

The upcoming film will center around the unexpected bond between two girls from contrasting backgrounds. As their bond deepens, the city's safety takes a backseat as law enforcement becomes consumed with supervising the Olympic games. When one of the girls goes missing, two detectives portrayed by Harrelson and Wilson find themselves teaming up to unravel the mystery.

(Owen Wilson in Loki Season 2 | Image: Twitter)

The film is going to be loosely based on real events and is backed by XYZ Films. The show will likely focus on punk music in particular, as Gutierrez is known to collaborate with musicians. Other projects being developed and pushed by XYZ Films include Glenn Howarton, Jay Baruchel starrer Blackberry, and Run Rabbit Run, which features Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Succession actress Sarah Snook. (With inputs from PTI)