Woody Harrelson Reunites With Oren Moverman For 'The Man With The Miraculous Hand'

Woody Harrelson is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. He has worked with director Oren Moverman on movies like Rampart and The Messenger. Now, the duo is reteaming on a new World War II psychological thriller project.

Woody Harrelson to star in 'The Man With The Miraculous Hands'

As per Deadline, Woody Harrelson has been set to lead The Man With The Miraculous Hands. It is a phycological thriller that takes place during World Word 2. The project is being developed at Jerico Films, a division of the Vendôme Group production banner. The film is an adaptation of The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor novel by Joseph Kessel.

Oren Moverman will be directing the movie, marking his third venture with Harrelson. For The Messenger, Moverman earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay, while Harrelson was also nominated in the supporting actor category. Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet will produce the film with Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serving as executive producers.

The Man With The Miraculous Hands will depict the titular character, Kersten’s, remarkable true story as the physician. His therapies helped to relieve Himmler’s debilitating abdominal pain, thereby giving him extraordinary influence over one of the main architects of the Holocaust. With clever manipulations and a flair for dangerous negotiation with his monstrous patient, Kersten was able to ultimately save thousands of lives from the concentration camps and outlive his captor.

Producer Eric Jehelmann talked about the upcoming project. He said that even 70 years after the end of the conflict, the Second World War still manages to reveal some of the most deeply moving untold stories of those who managed to triumph against adversity. More actors will join The Man With The Miraculous Hands cast ahead.

Woody Harrelson has several interesting films coming up. He will next be seen in the superhero movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, playing Cletus Kasady / Carnage, along with Tom Hardy as the titular character. His upcoming projects include The Man from Toronto, Kate, and Triangle of Sadness.

Oren Moverman’s last directorial feature was the 2017 release The Dinner starring Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, Laura Linney, Chloe Sevigny, Charlie Plummer, and Adepero Oduye. Other movies that he directed are The Messenger, Rampart, and Time Out of Mind. He has actively worked as a producer on projects like Diane, The Tale, Wildlife, Bad Education, Human Capital, Passing, and more.

Promo Image Source: woodyharrelson Instagram