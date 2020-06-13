World Blood Donor Day 2020: List Of Celebs Who Donated Blood Post COVID-19 Recovery

World Blood Donor Day 2020 marks the birthday of scientist Karl Landsteiner. He was the man credited with discovering the ABO blood group system, which is the modern-day blood classification system. Karl won the Nobel Prize in 1930 for the discovery that saved thousands in the coming years. Today, when the world is battling against the coronavirus pandemic, the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients is known to carry the antibodies, which help fight virus.

While scientists around the world require more blood samples to find the anti-body, many opted to donate their blood for the research purpose, including many celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood. Here is a list of them to celebrate their contribution to the research process-

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was one of the first few celebs who was diagnosed with the virus in early March. He had revealed in an Instagram post that he is quarantined along with his wife, who also tested positive for coronavirus. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he did donate blood for research purposes.

Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson accompanied the actor to his schedule in Australia. The two contracted the virus in the island country and remained in quarantine. Rita Wilson also donated blood post-recovery to help the scientists find a cure to the contagious virus.

Andrea Bocelli

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli also confirmed in a video message that he donated blood in hopes to help find a solution for the virus which has grappled the world. The singer’s coronavirus situation was not known to the world. He had recently told the media that he along with his actress wife Veronica Berti and kids were tested positive.

Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first cases in the country. She was tested positive and was getting treated in a hospital in Lucknow. However, she recovered after days of quarantine and treatment. The singer wished to donate plasma to help with the research of finding an anti-body as per reports.

Zoa Morani

Zoa Morani donated her blood for the plasma therapy trials as per her tweet. The actress had shared pictures of her trip to the donation centre. As per her post, she wanted to help serious coronavirus patients in recovery. The actress donated two rounds of blood as per reports.

Here is her tweet regarding blood donation

Today at Nair Hospital i donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials ( covid recovered blood can help other serious covid positive patients recover)Dr Shastri ,Dr Ramesh& team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona 🤲🏽 #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/ko9n5sCBPV — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 9, 2020

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Tom Hanks, Andrea Bocelli, and Zoa Morani Instagram

