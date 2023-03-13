World Dancing To Naatu Naatu, Says Lyricist Chandrabose's Wife After RRR Song Wins Oscar

As India’s nomination at the Oscars in the original song category from the period film RRR - won the Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, Suchitra, the wife of the song lyricist Chandrabose said the world is dancing to Naatu Naatu. “It's a great victory. For RRR i have seen people shouting, clapping but this is the first time that i have seen even the westerners shout like that and dance and enjoying. That is a great victory. Leave the Oscar aside. Today the entire world is dancing on this song, it feels so nice,” she added.

She also praised Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their performances in the Naatu Naatu song, “It feels so nice. I was so happy to see Kaala Bhairava singing, such a big boy now. I had seen him when he was small. Now seeing him in the Oscar’s stage moved me a lot. Even the other singer, Sipligunj, it was a proud moment.”

In another interaction with ANI, Suchitra thanked director Rajamouli and said, “I thank SS Rajamouli sir and his wife and Keeravaani Garu for giving Bose an opportunity to write this song,”

Image: AP, ANI