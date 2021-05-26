'Wrath Of Man' Cast: All About Actors In The 2021 Guy Ritchie Directorial

Wrath of Man is a recent 2021 released action thriller movie, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, who also produced it along with Ivan Atkinson and Bill Block, as well as co-wrote the screenplay. The movie has taken some inspiration from the Nicolas Boukhrief directed French film Cash Truck, of the year 2004. Find out the actors who feature in the cast of Wrath of Man.

A look at Wrath of Man cast

Jason Statham

Jason Statham plays the titular role of Patrick "H" Hill in the movie, who is later revealed to be Heargraves, the boss of a crime syndicate. The movie marks the fourth collaboration of Statham with director Guy Ritchie and the two have earlier worked together on the movies - Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and the last being the 2005 movie Revolver. He is popularly known for playing lead characters in heist and action thriller movies, while he is also seen as Deckard Shaw in some of the movies from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Holt McCallany

Holt plays the role of Haiden "Bullet" Blaire in the recent movie. The actor is famously known for playing the FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the series Mindhunter. Some of his other notable performances are in the movies and shows Casualties of War, Alien 3, Three Kings and Fight Club.

Jeffrey Thomas Donovan

Donovan plays the role of Jackson and is also known for portraying Michael Westen on the television show Burn Notice. He has featured in the movies Hitch, Believe in Me, Changeling and Come Early Morning. Jeffrey has played the role of brothers Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy in the Clint Eastwood movie J. Edgar and Rob Reiner helmed movie LBJ, respectively. He was also seen playing the recurring character of Dodd Gerhardt in Fargo in 2015.

Josh Hartnett

Josh plays the role of “Boy Sweat" Dave Hancock in the movie. He rose to popularity after playing Michael Fitzgerald in the television crime drama series Cracker, back in the nineties. Hartnett played the character Ethan Chandler in the horror TV show Penny Dreadful and was nominated for a Fangoria Chainsaw Award, for his work.

Image: MGM YouTube

