‘Wrath Of Man’ Trailer: Jason Statham Stars In Guy Ritchie's Gun-toting Action-thriller

Wrath Of Man is the upcoming action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie and features Hollywood's action man Jason Statham in the lead. The film is the fourth collaboration between Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie; following the films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Snatch (2000) and Revolver (2005). The Wrath Of Man Trailer was released on Monday and the film promises to be an entertaining action thriller with Guy Ritchie's trademark witty humour making a return. Watch the Wrath Of Man Trailer and check out the trailer review for the film here!

Wrath Of Man Trailer review

Wrath of Man stars Jason Statham as the mysterious and wild-eyed “H" who works as a security guard at a cash truck company that moves hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles every week. He eventually surprises his co-workers when he unexpectedly unleashes his precision skills during a heist. They also discover that he's not a cop and they find out more details about "H" also known as "Harry". The trailer reveals that Harry's son was killed in "an accident", where Harry was also injured. When Harry comes back, he goes on a violent mission to find out who killed his son as he encounters several bad guys on the front, where Jeffrey Donovan plays one of the antagonists. The trailer promises to be an action-packed violent adventure, sprinkled with humour as Jason Statham effortlessly shoots the baddies.

More about Wrath Of Man (2021)

The film follows Guy Ritchie's last film The Gentleman (2019), which had Matthew McConaughey starring in a similar role, with the film being a critical and commercial success. Wrath Of Man is based on the 2004 French film Cash Truck, which was written and directed by Nicolas Boukhrief. Wrath Of Man cast also includes Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei with Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood in supporting roles. Ritchie also wrote the screenplay, with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, which shifts across timelines and various characters’ perspectives. The film is set to release on May 7 in theatres worldwide. Check out some of the reactions to Wrath Of Man's official trailer here.

