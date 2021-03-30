'Wrath Of Man' Trailer Out; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie's Film

Wrath of Man, the upcoming action thriller from Guy Ritchie, has unveiled its first trailer, which features Jason Statham reuniting with the filmmaker for an armoured truck heist film. The movie is based on the 2004 French action thriller Le Convoyeur, which involved a security guard who takes a job with an armoured truck company with a secret agenda. The revenge-driven reboot follows H (Statham), an enigmatic man who goes to work for an armoured truck company that moves hundreds of millions of dollars across Los Angeles every week. Fans could not keep calm when they saw the Wrath of Man trailer and immediately took to social media to post their responses on the film and their eagerness to watch it.

Guy Ritchie's latest leaves fans wanting more

Most of the Twitterati were really excited to see Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting once again. One of them commented on Jason Statham's movie saying, “One more movie from Kickass combo. Can't wait to watch it.” Others said that they thought the film looked great and that they could not wait until they could actually get the chance to see it on screens soon. Commenting on the trailer itself, many people said that the trailer gave them a feel of the movie which seemed like it would be a wild ride.

Looks really cool. — Daniel O'Brien (@DanielO66592307) March 29, 2021

Stathams character reminds me of john wick but with more class — Mr light house (@10thAnniversar4) March 29, 2021

Many more said that Ritchie and Statham had never created a film together that was disliked and the Wrath Of Man trailer promised great things as well. One user also said, “Statham's character reminds me of john wick but with more class”. The general consensus was that people were eagerly waiting for the release of the action-thriller

Wrath of Man's cast also includes Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Raul Castillo, Eddie Marsan, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonzo, Deobia Oparei, and Scott Eastwood. With Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson, Ritchie has also produced the film. With Mam Davies and Atkinson, he modified the script from the original 2004 French thriller. The action film will be released in the United States on May 7 and in the United Kingdom on June 25.

Source: Real Guy Ritchie Twitter