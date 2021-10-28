WWE Star Trish Stratus 'honoured' To Appear As Judge In 'Canada's Got Talent'

After a long break of nine years, Canada's Got Talent is all set to make a comeback in 2022. While the WWE fame Trish Stratus recently made a revelation that she will be a part of the judges' panel in the upcoming Canadian reality talent show series.

Trish Stratus received numerous greetings and best wishes from her fans as well as other celebrity artists who expressed their excitement to watch her on the show.

Trish Stratus 'excited' to appear on Canada's Got Talent

Trish Stratus recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself in which she can be seen making an announcement about how she will be seen as one of the judges on the highly-awaited reality tv show, Canada's Got Talent. She also stated how excited she was and added that she did have a pinch of nervousness. She further urged all her fans to follow the mentioned link to get all the updates about the show and even asked them to guess the names of the other judges with whom she will be sharing the judges' panel on stage. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she will be liking the fans' comments who manage to guess the right name and asked them to stay tuned.

In the caption, she stated that she will be in the judges' chair for Canada’s Got Talent and added how honoured she was for the opportunity to join the brand. She even urged her fans to guess the names of their favourite Canadian artist joining the judges' panel and she will reveal whether they were right or not.

The caption read, "Guys… it’s time to rock & roll! I’m so excited that I can finally share that I will be in the judges chair for Canada’s Got Talent! Ahhh!! So honoured for the opportunity to join the Got Talent brand!! Any guesses on who will be joining me on the judges panel?? Name your favourite Canadian in the comments below for a like then click the link in my bio or swipe up in my story to find out if you were right! And hit that follow on @cangottalent and @city_tv for all the updates and we’ll see you this Spring!" (sic)

Many celebrity artists such as Gail Kim-Irvine, Sangita Patel, Lilian Garcia and others took to Trish Stratus' Instagram post and congratulated her. On the other hand, many of her fans began speculating the names of the judges who would join her on the show. Take a look at some of the reactions to Trish Stratus' latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@trishstratuscom