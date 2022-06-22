'X Factor' Fame Tom Mann’s Fiancee Danielle Hampson Passes Away On Couple's Wedding Day

In a shocking turn of events, X Factor alum Tom Mann's fiancee Danielle Hampson passed away on the day of their wedding. Revealing the same via social media, Mann said he's in 'disbelief' about what happened, adding that he has 'cried an ocean' ever since Danielle left.

The 28-year-old singer, best known for his stint on X Factor in 2014, dropped a monochrome picture of Danielle and their eight-month-old son Bowie as he mourned her demise. The couple was supposed to tie the knot back in August 2020 but were forced to postpone it twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

X Factor fame Tom Mann’s fiancee Danielle Hampson passes away

Taking to his social media handle on penned a long note dedicated to his late partner, which revealed that she passed away in the early hours of June 18. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love for you," the note continued.

Tom added that while he's completely shattered, he needs to muster the courage for their baby boy and raise him like the couple always planned to. "I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud," he added.

He further continued to heap praise on 'the most incredible soul' who will be remembered by an abundant outpouring of love. Concluding the message, Tom wrote, "I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time."My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

After dating for a long time, the duo decided to tie the knot. Tom and Danielle welcomed their son in October 2021. Apart from Tom, Hampson was also remembered by The Spice Girls among other artists.

We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie and Dani’s family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2eFGoGdjEe — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 21, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOMMANNINSTA)