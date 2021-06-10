X-Men In The MCU? Kevin Feige Drops A Subtle Hint At Hellfire Gala

The announcement of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox has created a lot of speculations among fans regarding the inclusion of X-Men characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quite recently, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had attended the Hellfire Gala which witnessed the celebration of the mutant culture of X-Men and several of its characters. Feige also had an interaction with the characters, which has further increased the speculations hinting that the characters are set to emerge in MCU. Following are more details about the event and Feige’s intriguing interaction with the characters.

When Marvel Studios came face-to-face with Marvel Comics

The rights of X-Men had been sold off to 20th Century Fox in the ’90s in order to avoid bankruptcy. With the rapid rise of Marvel Studios in the last few years, many have been waiting to see the X-Men characters in the MCU timeline with the rest of the Marvel characters. There was little possibility of that happening till Disney recently bought Fox in a new deal. Feige has now given a subtle hint about X-Men may becoming a part of MCU in the near future.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Feige had an interaction with X-Men Captain Cyclops, where he inquired about the character’s background. Cyclops responded by saying that it was “complicated”. The X-Men franchise has introduced a long list of characters to the audience, which could pose a challenge for Marvel Studios to join forces with them. While there may be many possibilities of bringing the characters to MCU, there has been no official confirmation on this angle yet from either side. Some of the other celebrities who had attended the event were Eminem, Marc Maron, Method Man, George R.R. Martin among others.

Marvel Studios is currently focusing on its Phase 4, which has also introduced some new spin-off characters in the MCU. These include She-Hulk and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It will also witness the return of some of the older characters, including Thor and Black Widow. Quite recently, the spin-off series of Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson has premiered on Disney+.

IMAGE: 'X-MEN' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.