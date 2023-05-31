Last Updated:

X-Men Stars To Cross Paths With MCU's Deadpool 3?

Take a look at the X-Men characters who will seemingly make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds.

Anjali Choudhury
X-Men
1/5
Image: @Harshit86503/Twitter

According to reports, the upcoming Deadpool 3 film is expected to reintroduce several X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Notably, it appears that beloved mutants like Wolverin

X-Men
2/5
Image: @brxndonbrandoff/Twitter

As per an insider's Twitter handle CanWeGetSomeToast, the X-Men character Wolverine layed by Hugh Jackman may join DeadpooThere have been rumors suggesting that Famke Jansse in the third installment. 

X-Men
3/5
Image: @Kadive3/Twitter

Not just Wolverine, but Halle Berry as Storm will also reportedly make an appearance in Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds. Storm can travel faster than wind. 

X-Men
4/5
Image: @mathsnthnl/Twitter

There have been rumors suggesting that Famke Janssen's portrayal of Jean Grey could potentially make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

X-Men
5/5
Image: @GamesRadar/Twitter

It has been reported that James Marsden, who portrayed the character of Cyclops in the X-Men movies, may also make a comeback alongside other mutants

