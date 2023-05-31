X-Men Stars To Cross Paths With MCU's Deadpool 3?

Quick links:
According to reports, the upcoming Deadpool 3 film is expected to reintroduce several X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Notably, it appears that beloved mutants like Wolverin
As per an insider's Twitter handle CanWeGetSomeToast, the X-Men character Wolverine layed by Hugh Jackman may join DeadpooThere have been rumors suggesting that Famke Jansse in the third installment.
Not just Wolverine, but Halle Berry as Storm will also reportedly make an appearance in Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds. Storm can travel faster than wind.
There have been rumors suggesting that Famke Janssen's portrayal of Jean Grey could potentially make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).