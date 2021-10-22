X-Men's Simon Kinberg Shares Views On Marvel's Reboot: 'I'm Excited To See What They Do'

X-Men producer Simon Kinberg first became a part of the franchise when he was tasked to collaborate with Zak Penn on the screenplay for The Last Stand. Coming in as good news for the fans, Marvel Studios is finally getting its chance to incorporate the beloved X-Men characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though there is not much known about when the characters will start appearing in the franchise, it is reportedly believed that this new version of X-Men will be different this time.

Former X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store for fans. Kinberg has been credited for spending years helping put together the X-Men franchise at Fox. He even helmed Dark Phoenix, one of Fox's very last X-Men films. With Kevin Feige now taking over as the de facto X-Men producer, Kinberg talked with CBR.com about what the future might hold for Marvel's mutants.

Former X-Men producer shares views on Marvel's Reboot

Sharing his views, the producer explained that there is a part of him that feels like he is completely interested to see what the makers will do with it to make it different since he is no longer a part of it. He further shared that he does not want to sound ‘bombastic’, but according to him, it’s like Shakespeare, where a million people have played Hamlet. He revealed that he started with the original X-Men cast and then went into the First Class cast and then put them together in a movie and split them back up again and did something very different with Logan than what we were doing with Wolverine and the X-Men mainline franchise.

"I'm excited to see what they do", Kinberg continued, referring to Feige and Marvel Studios' take on the X-Men. He said that he does not have any hopes about what they will do now. As a fan of the comics and as a fan of Marvel movies, he just cannot wait for the makers to come up with something new.

