'Xena: Warrior Princess' Fun Facts That Fans Would Like To Know About

Xena: Warrior Princess is one of the most popular American fantasy television series. The show premiered on September 4, 1995, and went off-air on June 18, 2001. Critics have praised the series for having a very strong female protagonist. The series has acquired a strong cult following attention and has influenced the way of direction of many other television series.

The series has been written, directed, and produced by Robert Tapert. Xena: the Warrior Princess cast Lucy Lawless, Renee O'Connor, Ted Raimi, Kevin Smith, Hudson Leick, and Karl Urban as the lead characters. The plot of the television show revolves around the narrative that follows Xena (Lucy Lawless), an infamous warrior on a quest to seek redemption for her past sins against the innocent by using her formidable fighting skills to now help those who are unable to defend themselves.

Here are some of the fun, lesser-known, and interesting facts about Xena: Warrior Princess that fans will be surprised to know. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Inception's Cast Revolves Around The Actor Himself? Details

Xena: Warrior Princess facts

Many of Gabrielle's stunts and fight scenes were performed by the actor Renee O'Connor herself, including the backflip from The Abyss, where Gabrielle kicks a cannibal in the face mid-flight, that was done without any wirework.

Critically acclaimed Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino has reportedly admitted to be a huge fan of this show.

Kevin Smith, who recurred in Xena for 32 episodes as the character of Ares, God of War, passed away in a tragic accident in 2002.

Also Read | 'Girlfriends' Netflix Cast Details And Everything You Need To Know About Their Characters

Sunny Doench was originally meant to play the character of Gabrielle, but she didn't want to leave her boyfriend in California so Renée O'Connor was chosen.

Renée O'Connor was not in the opening credits for season one of the show. At Lucy Lawless' insistence, Renée O'Connor’s name was included in the opening credits from season two onwards.

Before having her own series, the character of Xena made her debut in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995).

Also Read | Sonia Ammar Joins 'Scream 5' Cast, Shooting To Begin By End Of This Month

Vanessa Angel was the original choice to play Xena, but when the actor became too ill to fly to New Zealand for the shooting, Lucy Lawless was cast instead.

The Livia/Eve story angle was created to accommodate Lucy Lawless' pregnancy.

The show was originally set in Greece, but by the time it reached its third season, the show began to be shot in different places like Rome, Egypt, China, Japan, Siberia, Norway, North Africa and India. In addition to Greek mythology, Hinduism and Christianity were also introduced in many different ways.

Also Read | 'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Cast And Details About The Characters They Play

Disclaimer: This information is sourced from IMDb and other websites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.