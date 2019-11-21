Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi Cast Details And Things You Need To Know

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi featuring Divya Khosla Kumar is the new popular remixed song in the industry, as the old version is reprised with new music and singers. The music video for the song is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and Tanishk Bagchi is credited for the recreated music. The storyline in the video left everyone at a cliff hanger and viewers are curious about what is going to happen next. The video has attractive cast members who are creating a buzz. Here is the complete details about the quirky video’s cast line.

Divya Khosla Kumar-Sitara

Divya Khosla is an Indian film actor, producer, and director who has worked in the Bollywood industry and has also featured in music videos. She is also the wife of the chairman and managing director of T-Series music label and film production company, Bhushan Kumar. Divya Khosla's last produced was Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria. She was also seen in films like Love Today and Kabhi Yaddo Me Aao Kabhi Khawabo Mein.

Shivin Narang-The college boyfriend

Shivin Narang is the guy who gets married off in the video. He plays the college love-interest of Divya Khosla Kumar. Shivin is an Indian television actor who stars in Beyhadh in a supporting role. He also starred in Internet Wala Love. He was earlier a part of the music video, Love Zaffran.

Abhimanyu Tomar-Storyteller

Abhimanyu Tomar is the guy who loves Divya in the video. He is also the main narrator of the video song. According to his Instagram feeds, Abhimanyu is a model. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is one of his first major big-banner video song.

