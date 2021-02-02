Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Begins Preparation For 'Aquaman 2' Shooting; Shares A BTS

Aquaman 2 is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It will be directed by James Wan, who has also helmed the first installment. Aquaman 2 cast has Yahya Abdul-Mateen II returning as David Kane / Black Manta. Now, the actor has shared a video where he can be seen preparing himself for the role.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gears up for Aquaman 2

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is quite active on his Twitter handle. He shared a small clip on the social media platform confirming the involvement of Black Manta in the Aquaman 2 plot. In the video, the actor can be seen setting his hair and even wrote “#wavecheck!!” on it with a Black Manta GIF. Check out the tweet:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II debuted in the DCEU with Aquaman in 2018. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry gets into a fight with Jesse Kane, who is killed in a failed attempt to kill Arthur. His son, David Kane, vows to avenge his father’s death. David gets help from Patrick Wilson who plays Orm Marius/Ocean Master. He then becomes the Black Manta. In a fight sequence, Arthur defeats Black Manta whose suit is destroyed, and he is seen drowning in the water. At the end credit scene of Aquaman, David appears again with a patch on his eye and still keen to kill the King of Atlanta.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s tweet hinted that Aquaman 2 production work might be commencing soon. It was scheduled to begin in 2019 but was halted as lead actor Jason Momoa committed to protesting against the construction on sacred Hawaiian Land. Now, the filming is expected to start in summer 2021.

Aquaman 2 cast will feature Amber Heard who will make a comeback as Mera. Co-writer of the first installment, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has signed on as the screenwriter for the sequel. Aquaman 2 plot details have not been revealed. The makers are eyeing a December 16, 2022 release. As the first film was a blockbuster, grossing around $1 billion at the worldwide box office, there are high hopes from the sequel.

