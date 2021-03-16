Yaphet Kotto Passes Away At 81; Fans Pay Tribute On Social Media

Yaphet Kotto has appeared in several Hollywood films during the course of his professional career. He was a popular face in films and has his own list of trademark acting performances that many would remember. The news of his unfortunate passing has emerged quite recently on social media by his own family. His wife Thessa posted a long and heartfelt message for her late husband on Facebook, describing his acting journey and his legacy as a tribute to him. Several netizens paid condolences and respect for the departed actor on social media.

Yaphet Kotto passes away at 81

Thessa began her long message by breaking the news of his death, saying that she felt “saddened and shocked” by the passing of her husband, who she had been with for 24 years. She described the moment to be “painful” for their family members and friends and said that the couple had many things planned. She talked about how he still got movie offers such as G.I. Joe and another film that stars Tom Cruise. She talked about how he had plans to release his book and build a religious organisation.

He will be missed. A great actor. RIP! — Inezsneks (@inezsneks) March 16, 2021

He portrayed one of the most memorable Bond villains. So sad. — Robert Kraft (@phibetabob) March 16, 2021

Thessa then said that while he has played the villain in several films, he is the “real hero” for her as well as many other people. She called him a “good father and husband” and said she is going to miss him every day. The news was followed by several reactions from his fans, who expressed their sadness over his death. Many even talked about the films that they had seen him work in, while praising his acting performances. They also called him one of the popular Bond villains, which happens to be one of his top acting performances.

I'm sorry for your loss.

He was an amazing talent. — Kaiju! Kaiju! Kaiju! (@buleste) March 16, 2021

He did more with his eyes than most actors can do with their whole bodies. Just amazing stuff. — Bio Teacher has one shot in! (@joshhayes51) March 16, 2021

Loved Yaphet. RIP. — Sherry N. Rogers (@snrogers66) March 16, 2021

He also gave great hugs and was one of my top 5 favorite Bond villains. This is extremely sad news... I had the good fortune to meet him at a convention a few years back. Thinking of his family. — Erin Marie (@SexywitchErin) March 16, 2021

Yaphet Kotto had worked as an actor for several decades, having worked in both television and films. He is most popularly known for his work in the 1979 hit film Alien, where he had played a brief role. He was also seen in a handful of popular television shows, including Hawaii Five-O, The A-Team and others. His acting career spanned over four decades.